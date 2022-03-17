Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Nick Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.