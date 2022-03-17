Nate Lashley shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Lashley's tee shot went 177 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.