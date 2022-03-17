Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Mito Pereira hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Pereira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Pereira at 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pereira had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.