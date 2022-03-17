Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-5 14th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Thompson had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.