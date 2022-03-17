Max McGreevy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Max McGreevy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, McGreevy chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McGreevy at even-par for the round.

After a 207 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 third, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, McGreevy hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, McGreevy hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.