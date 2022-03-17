Matthias Schwab shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 252 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Schwab chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schwab had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 13th, Schwab missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 215-yard par-3 17th. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.