Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Matthew NeSmith in the first round at the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Matthew NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, NeSmith's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.