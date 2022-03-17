Matt Wallace shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 13th, Wallace missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Wallace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Wallace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.