Matt Kuchar shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Kuchar chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kuchar at 3 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 second, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kuchar hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

Kuchar missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.