Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Matt Fitzpatrick had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.