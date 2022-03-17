Martin Trainer putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Valspar Championship

Martin Trainer hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 10th, Martin Trainer chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Trainer hit his 122 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.