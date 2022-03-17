Martin Laird shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Martin Laird hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Laird got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Laird's tee shot went 183 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Laird chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Laird to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Laird's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.