Martin Kaymer shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Martin Kaymer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kaymer finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Kaymer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaymer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Kaymer had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kaymer to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kaymer's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kaymer's 111 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kaymer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kaymer had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kaymer to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Kaymer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaymer to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Kaymer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaymer to 2 under for the round.