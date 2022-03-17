Mark Hensby shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Mark Hensby hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hensby finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Hensby reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hensby to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Hensby chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hensby to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Hensby hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hensby to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hensby's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hensby to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Hensby's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Hensby got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hensby to 1 under for the round.