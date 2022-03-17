  • Mark Hensby shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Mark Hensby makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hensby makes birdie on No. 18 at Valspar

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Mark Hensby makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.