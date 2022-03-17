Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 6 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hughes's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.