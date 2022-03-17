Luke Guthrie comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Valspar Championship

Luke Guthrie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Guthrie finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Luke Guthrie had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Luke Guthrie to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Guthrie hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Guthrie to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Guthrie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Guthrie to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Guthrie's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Guthrie's 176 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Guthrie to 2 under for the round.