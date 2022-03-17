Luke Donald rebounds from poor front in first round of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Luke Donald hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Luke Donald hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luke Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Donald got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Donald's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Donald hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Donald hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.