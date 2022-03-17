  • Louis Oosthuizen shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.