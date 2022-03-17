Louis Oosthuizen shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Oosthuizen hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Oosthuizen hit his 107 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Oosthuizen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oosthuizen at 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Oosthuizen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.