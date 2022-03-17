Lee Hodges shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Lee Hodges hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Hodges had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Hodges hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Hodges reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hodges at 6 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 5 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hodges reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 2 under for the round.