Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.