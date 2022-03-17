Kyle Stanley shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Stanley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 1 under for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Stanley's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.