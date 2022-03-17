Kurt Kitayama shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 137th at 5 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 14th, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kitayama to 4 over for the round.