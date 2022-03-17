Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Kramer Hickok in the first round at the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hickok finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under with Justin Thomas and Doc Redman; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Kramer Hickok chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hickok's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Hickok had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 5 under for the round.