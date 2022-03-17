Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Aphibarnrat's 202 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Aphibarnrat's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.