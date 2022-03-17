Kevin Yu shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Kevin Yu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Yu had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Yu to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.