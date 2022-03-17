Kevin Streelman putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Kevin Streelman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

Streelman missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.