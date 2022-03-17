Kevin Kisner putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Kevin Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Kisner hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Kisner had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Kisner's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Kisner chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.