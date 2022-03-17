Kelly Kraft shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 13 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Kraft chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Kraft got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kraft hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kraft hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.