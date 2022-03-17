Keegan Bradley putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Keegan Bradley chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Keegan Bradley at even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 227 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.