  • Justin Thomas shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Justin Thomas shot a 5-under 66, and after Thursday, sits two shots back in a tie for ninth on the leaderboard.
    Extended Highlights

    Justin Thomas’ Round 1 highlights from Valspar

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Justin Thomas shot a 5-under 66, and after Thursday, sits two shots back in a tie for ninth on the leaderboard.