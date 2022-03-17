Justin Thomas shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Justin Thomas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under with Kramer Hickok and Doc Redman; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thomas had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Thomas got to the green in 2 and sunk a 64-foot putt for eagle, bringing Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Thomas's 151 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.