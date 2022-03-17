Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 13th, Bramlett missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to even for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Bramlett chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Bramlett chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.