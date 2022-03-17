Jonas Blixt shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 6 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Blixt's 182 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.

Blixt tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Blixt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blixt chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Blixt at even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Blixt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 2 over for the round.