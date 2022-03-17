Strong putting brings John Huh an even-par round one of the Valspar Championship

John Huh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, John Huh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Huh's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.