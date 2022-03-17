Joel Dahmen comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Valspar Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Dahmen finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Joel Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Dahmen's 197 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.