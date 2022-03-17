  • Jimmy Walker shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Jimmy Walker makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.