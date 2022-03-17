Jimmy Walker shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 2 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Walker's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Walker's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's tee shot went 235 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Walker hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.