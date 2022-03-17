Jim Herman rebounds from poor front in first round of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Jim Herman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Herman finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Jim Herman his second shot went 33 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Jim Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Herman's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Herman had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 under for the round.