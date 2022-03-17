Jhonattan Vegas shoots 7-under 64 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, and Sam Burns; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Vegas's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Vegas's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Vegas hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Vegas had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 7 under for the round.