Jason Kokrak shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.