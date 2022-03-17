Jason Day shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Jason Day hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Day chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Day's 155 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Day's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.