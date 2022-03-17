James Hahn shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, James Hahn hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Hahn hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.