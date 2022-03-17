J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Poston stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 200-yard par-3 13th. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 16th, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Poston at 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Poston's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Poston's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his approach went 55 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.