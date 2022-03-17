-
J.J. Spaun putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship
March 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Valspar
In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
J.J. Spaun hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Spaun finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, J.J. Spaun had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
