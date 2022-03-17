Henrik Stenson comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Valspar Championship

Henrik Stenson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stenson finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Henrik Stenson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Stenson to 1 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Stenson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Stenson at 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Stenson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Stenson's tee shot went 223 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Stenson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.