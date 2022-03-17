Henrik Norlander shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 15th green, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Norlander hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Norlander chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.