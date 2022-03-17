Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

Buckley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Buckley's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.