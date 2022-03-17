Harry Higgs shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Higgs chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Higgs's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Higgs chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.