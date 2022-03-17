Harold Varner III shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Harold Varner III hit 5 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 1 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Varner III's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 4 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Varner III's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Varner III hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.