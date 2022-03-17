Hank Lebioda putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Hank Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Lebioda's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at 1 under for the round.