Greyson Sigg putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Greyson Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Sigg's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Sigg had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 5 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Sigg hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 6 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sigg to 7 under for the round.