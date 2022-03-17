Greg Koch shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Greg Koch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Koch finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Koch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koch to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Koch's tee shot went 179 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Koch had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koch to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Koch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koch to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Koch hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koch to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Koch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koch to 1 under for the round.